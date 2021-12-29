Ademola Lookman nets winner as Leicester stun Liverpool

Substitute Ademola Lookman scored the winning goal as Leicester City claimed a much-needed 1-0 win against Liverpool at the King Power Stadium Tuesday night.

Mohamed Salah squandered the chance to put the visitors in front when he missed from the spot in the 15th minute after he was caught inside the box by the returning Wilfred Ndidi.

Lookman, who replaced Hamza Choudhury in the 56th minute netted what proved to be the winning goal three minutes later.

Nigerian international Kelechi Iheanacho – who almost inspired a comeback against City weekend – started the game and was replaced by Dewsbury-Hall three minutes before the hour mark.

