Maradona’s younger brother dies of heart attack

Hugo Maradona, the younger brother of late Argentine football legend, Diego Maradona, has reportedly died of a heart attack at the age of 52.

Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Hugo was found dead at his home in Naples, the city where Diego played at the peak of his career and where Hugo played as a junior after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The deceased passed away around 11.50am on Tuesday, just over a year after the death of Diego led to an outpouring of grief in Argentina and across the world.

The younger Maradona was an Argentina youth international, and played for Ascoli in Italy and Spanish club Rayo Vallecano.

He leaves behind a wife, Paola Morra whom he married in 2016, and three children.

Josi Della Ragione, mayor of the municipality of Bacoli where Hugo lived, paid tribute to him following his death.

“Bacoli clings to the pain of the Maradona family, for the death of dear Hugo. I hug his wife, Paola,” he said.

“I had the honor and the pleasure of celebrating his wedding. It was an exciting and happy day. I will remember Hugo’s simplicity. He was always among the people.

“He was always among the people, and he had become a son of the Phlegraean community. May he rest in peace.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...