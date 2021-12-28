Bolanle Austen Peters releases riveting trailer for Death and the King’s Horseman [Watch]

Leading Nigerian movie and theatre director, Bolanle Austen Peters, has released a teaser for her latest work, a remake of Death and the King’s Horseman.

In what has been described as the most gripping interpretation of Wole Soyinka’s play, BAP drove the story home with a strong infusion of colour and passion.

Death and the King’s Horseman is Soyinka’s 1975 play based on a real incident that took place in Nigeria during the colonial era – after the horseman of a Yoruba King was prevented from committing ritual suicide by the colonial authorities.

BAP’s adaptation is set to hit theatres soon.

Watch a teaser of the play below…

