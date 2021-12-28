Desmond Tutu to be buried Jan 1

The funeral of South African Nobel Peace Prize-winning icon, Desmond Tutu, who died on Sunday has been set on New Year’s day in Cape Town’s St George the Martyr Cathedral.

This was announced Monday by Thabo Makgoba, the Archbishop of Cape Town.

“At 10am on Saturday, New Year’s day, the funeral will take place here and it is here where his ashes will also be interred”, he said.

Starting from Friday, Desmond Tutu’s body will lie in state at the cathedral where he officiated during many years.

As tributes continue to pour in from across the world, Capetonians and South Africans pay their last respects and prepare to honor the anti-apartheid leader.

Following the passing of the renowned clergyman, South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa called for a seven-day mourning period.

