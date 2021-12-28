Man shot dead at Osun carnival

Mayhem broke out at the Igbaye community in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State as a man was shot dead in a free-for-all following a carnival.

It was gathered that two warring groups at loggerheads over the community’s kingship attended the community event.

Sources say the DJ then played a song which one of the groups considered offensive. He was forced to stop the music but the other faction objected.

In the ensuing melee, a gunshot rang out, leaving a man dead.

A resident, who simply identified herself as Shade, told TheNation: “The cause of the fight was because of ill-fighting over kingship position. One man was shot dead while others sustained machete cuts. They took the man’s corpse to a hospital.”

The spokesperson of Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed that there was a brawl at the carnival.

She said operatives were deployed to the scene and investigations are ongoing.

