Yoruba Nation: Prof Akintoye unveils mobile app, Pajawiri, to track kidnappers

Renowned historian and leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof. Banji Akintoye, has unveiled a mobile application designed to track kidnap victims and expose danger anywhere in the South West.

This was disclosed via a statement issued by the spokesman of Professor Akintoye, Maxwell Adeleye, on Monday.

Adeleye said the mobile application and alert system, Pajawiri, can also expose criminal elements wherever they are with their victims once they have the application installed in their phones either on or off.

The security system is fitted with another feature called Afinihan that can be used by those without android phones to link up with those with the full application.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Akintoye, who joined the event virtually from Benin Republic, where he has been for a while, said the emergence of Pajawiri is an evidence that the Yoruba people are too intellectually sophisticated to be subdued.

He said: “We have now proven to the world that we cannot be captured nor be subdued.

“We are too intellectually sophisticated to be subdued.

“It is these innovations and intellectual powers that we will deploy to get ourselves out of the quagmires of Nigeria.”

On the attendant benefits of Pajawiri, Akintoye said: “Every person in possession of the Pajawiri app on their telephone, will be able to activate the application instantly, whenever they find themselves in danger.

“By activating the app, they will be able to alert their families, their friends, and their neighbours that they are in danger and that they need help.

“In that way, no Yoruba person needs to be alone anywhere on their farms, schools, market places, shops, and anywhere else.

“Any person who finds himself threatened by danger and who is in possession of Pajawiri will be able to alert other persons for help.

“In short, Yoruba people today, are able now to enjoy security individually and collectively through the use of the app known as Pajawiri.

“The Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide owes our engineers who have put this together with an enormous debt of gratitude.

“The Yoruba people also owe a lot of gratitude to the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oduduwa for all the encouragement and support that they have given to these engineers.

“The creators of this application have magnanimously offered to put this app Pajawiri freely at the disposal of every Yoruba person for the next 30 days.

“That is, from now till the 21st of January, 2022.

“This means that all Yoruba people can have the protection of Pajawiri without paying any fees for the next 30 days.

“After that, those who choose to continue to enjoy the protection of Pajawiri will be able to do so with an affordable monthly subscription.

“That is for those of us who have smartphones (android, iOS, or iPhone).

“For those of us who do not have smartphones (android, iOS or iPhone), there has been a designed hand-held alert device named Afinihan to work equally as effectively as the Pajawiri on the iPhone.

“AFINIHAN, a tiny hand-held device that is able to perform wonders.

“This tiny device has been efficiently tested and will be available for purchase at a small affordable price.

“The purpose of these technological provisions is that the Yoruba nation must carry all its people along in this provision of security.”

Commenting on the ideal features and benefits of the application, the Coordinator of the Pajawiri project, Engr. Ayobami Abolaji, explained that the app is a system for warning and protection through an alarm and alert system that will generate protective action for the community and each individual user.

The United States-based IT expert said: “The Pàjáwìrì app is designed to provide a technological solution or a system that allows people to warn others of impending dangers and arouse established response teams in the communities to stop and prevent various vices such as kidnapping, rape, armed robbery, arson, theft, accidents, murders, and banditry against app users and their community members.

“The Pàjáwìrì app is a technologically savvy information and communication application that alerts and locates the source and flashpoints of dangerous security breaches where an unchallenged massacre of valuable human lives and properties are perpetrated.

“The Pàjáwìrì app proffers a modern-day means of curbing or permanently alleviating the fears that have gripped the inhabitants of any geographical location and settlements once and for all.

“The Pàjáwìrì app was designed to be activated through a referral process only, in order to be able to know the identities of the app users and detect suspicious and criminal elements disguising as real users.

“It will be free to download by any user and will be operational after the referral is activated for the new user to have the referral identification.”

Present at the unveiling of the app were pioneer Commissioner for Education in Osun State and immediate past Chairman of Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof. Wale Adeniran; immediate past General Secretary of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, George Akinola; Kayode Akinwande; and Akinsola Adejuwon among others.

