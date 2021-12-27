Prince Ramon Adedoyin faces murder charge

Prince Ramon Adeoyin, the owner of Hilton Hotel is about to be charged to court for the murder of Timothy Adegoke, an OAU masters student.

The death of Timothy stirred heated reactions on social media, particularly as some parties claim he was dismembered.

Prince Ramon Adedoyin, who is an influential socialite, was arrested when the news broke, and has remained in police custody.

Consequently, an investigator simply addressed as Mr Hamzat has announced that the police have made plans to charge Prince Adedoyin to court for murder.

While the police had mentioned that Prince Adedoyin’s son was involved in the murder case, they insist Adedoyin will be charged for murder with or without his son, who has been at large.

