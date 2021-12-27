AFCON 2021: Ethiopia first team to hit Cameroon

Ethiopia are the first team to arrive in Cameroon for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2021 finals, set to kick off on 9 January 2022.

The delegation touched down at the Nsimalen International Airport of Yaounde on Sunday 26 December.

Upon arrival, players, technical staff and FA executive underwent Covid-19 tests at the airport before moving to their team hotel, CompleteSports writes.

Coach Wubetu Abate and his team rounded off with a training session at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Annex 1 Stadium.

The Walias, who have one Afcon title having won at home in 1962, return to the competition for the first time since 2013. They have been drawn in Group A alongside Burkina Faso, Cape Verde and hosts Cameroon.

