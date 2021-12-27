Huawei partners Talico for digital cloud service in Nigeria

Huawei Technologies Ltd and Talico Technologies have partnered via a Memorandum of Understanding to develop and exploit commercial opportunities in digital cloud services in Nigeria and other African countries.

This was disclosed in a press release titled ‘Huawei Technologies and Talico Technologies form a strategic partnership to exploit commercial opportunities in the digital cloud services space across Africa’.

The statement read “Huawei Technologies Ltd and Talico Technologies today announced that they have signed an MOU to jointly develop and exploit commercial opportunities in the digital cloud services arena with a particular focus on Africa.”

The MOU requires Talico to migrate all its SaaS and PaaS activities to Huawei’s digital cloud services, which would Talico a Mobile Virtual Network Operator utilising Huawei’s digital cloud services, Punch reports.

Through this partnership, both companies will explore mutual business opportunities including OTT, entertainment and digital infrastructure spaces.

The Vice President of Huawei Cloud Southern Africa, Clinton Scott, was quoted in the statement as saying, “We are delighted that Talico have chosen to partner with Huawei as they grow their market share in Africa.

“The continued growth and uptake of Huawei’s Cloud services validate our investment in this emerging market.

“The partnership will not only give expanded and accelerated digital capabilities to an existing platform portfolio, but will also allow for us to create new opportunities and joint value for our business over the coming years.”

Also quoted was the CEO of Talico Technologies, Nick Fitzgerald, as saying, “The partnership with Huawei is a landmark event in that it brings together the two critical elements of a content-rich, Africa Focused OTT Platform and a world class Digital/ Cloud services infrastructure to the underserved African market.”

