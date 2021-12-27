Oshoala, three Falcons stars make IFFHS team of the Year

Four Super Falcons players have been named in the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) Women’s CAF Team of the Year 2021.

The Falcons have contributed a player in each position on the pitch with goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, center-back Osinachi Ohale, midfielder Ngozi Okobi and striker Asisat Oshoala selected in the all-star XI of 2021.

Onome Ebi (Henan), Rita Chikwelu (Madrid CFF) and Rasheedat Ajibade (Atlético Madrid) are among the seven substitutes in the team coached by Zambia’s Bruce Nwape.

Oshoala starred as Barcelona won the treble – UEFA Women’s Champions League, Primera División and Copa de la Reina – in the 2020-2021 season.

Goalkeeper Nnadozie has caught the eye since her move to Paris FC, posting six clean sheets so far this season.

Ohale is carving out a reputation as a goalscoring defender with four goals to her name from 28 appearances in the

Primera División Femenina in 2021 including a memorable goal against Barcelona back in June.

Four-time African champion Okobi continues to be a key player for Eskilstuna United and has racked up over 100 appearances combined in the Sweish Damallsvenskan for two different clubs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...