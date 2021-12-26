Breaking: Okorocha’s son in-law, Uche Nwosu, kidnapped

A former governorship candidate in Imo State and in-law of Senator Rochas Okorocha, Uche Nwosu, has been kidnapped by gunmen.

Nwosu was kidnapped from a church service in his home town, Eziama Obieri in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred during the late Jemamah Nwosu’s Outing Service, which was also attended by the victim’s mother.

Nwosu and his family were at St Peter’s Anglican Church on Boxing Day for a thanksgiving service when some gunmen in an Armoured Personnel Carrier and vans stormed the area.

They shot indiscriminately to scare people away before whisking Nwosu to an unknown destination.

