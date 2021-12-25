Covid hits Aso Rock as Garba Shehu, Buhari’s ADC test positive

There is an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, with some presidential aides testing positive for the virus.

According to reports, those affected include Permanent Secretary in the State House, Tijani Umar; the President’s Aide-de-Camp (ADC), Yusuf Dodo; Chief Security Officer (CSO), Aliyu Musa; and the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

Online news medium, Premium Times, reports that Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, is also affected.

PT quoted Shehu as saying: “I have no confirmation of the cases you mentioned, but yes I have been afflicted by the mild variant of the COVID-19. I felt okay from the beginning, maybe because one had received all three jabs, and right now, I feel 100 per cent. I just finished my hour-long running exercise.

“But the strange thing about this ailment is that it is the scientists, not you, that will say you are okay. Right now, I’m taking my prescriptions and isolating, and would go back for a test to ascertain if the virus is still here or it has left me. Thanks for your goodwill.”

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday received his COVID-19 booster Pfizer Biontech vaccine as Nigeria enters the fourth wave of coronavirus disease following a surge in the number of cases in the past two weeks.

