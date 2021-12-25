AFCON 2021: Iheanacho, Ndidi to join Eagles camp Jan 3

Super Eagles duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi will join the Super Eagles camp on January 3, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has announced.

Leicester City are expected to have their Africa Cup of Nations players available for three more games before the tournament kicks off next month it was learnt.

Daniel Amartey and Papy Mendy have been named in the Ghana and Senegal squads respectively.

Iheanacho, Ndidi, and possibly Ademola Lookman are also poised to represent Nigeria at the 33rd edition of the tournament hosted by Cameroon.

The AFCON tournament is scheduled to start on January 9 to February 6 2022.

When asked how long he will have the five players (Amartey, Mendy, Iheanacho, Ndidi, and maybe Lookman) for, Rodgers said in a press conference on Friday, “I believe up until early January, I think it’s still about the 3rd of January, so they’ll be around for that time.”

That means, if fit, they will be able to play in both the games against Manchester City and Liverpool in the festive double-header, and the New Year’s Day meeting with Norwich.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...