How N1bn contract ended the Ooni’s marriage to Naomi

The dissolution of the three- year old marriage between the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunsusi, Ojaja II, and his Queen, Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi has continued to command the headlines since it was announced this week.

Though Queen Naomi explained in her ‘ divorce letter’ that her decision to divorce the revered Monarch was not based on an allegation of immoral conduct against him

“Let it be known that this decision to move on did not come because his majesty is married to another queen. As many would love to assume, throughout our life as a couple, I was the only married wife to him. There were side attractions, but it was never an issue.”

apparently, the last straw that broke the proverbial camel’s back was the decision of the Ooni at emancipating and empower the family of his wife forever.

An opportunity emerged from a long dream of the Ooni who wish to plant the most luxurious Housing and Property Resort in South-West Nigeria.

A project of 20 billion nairas in Akure, Ondo State.

He this decided to appoint the firstborn of his Queen mum, Gbenro who has nothing tangible to do than feasting on the palace and his younger sister, Naomi.

With proper consultation and agreement with his Queen, Ooni Ojaja II handed over a sum of 1 billion nairas to Gbenro for the commencement of phase 1 of the housing project!

That is where the beauty stopped and the commencement of the disintegration of the 2nd marriage of Ooni Ojaja II.

Gbenro moved to the site with enthusiasm and promise to deliver.

He started on a good note that the Ooni did not blink an eye when he requested for additional 50 million nairas, another 100 million and another 50 million nairas, making 1.2 billion nairas in all

And so soon, the structure put on and supervised by Gbenro started collapsing, giving way to the ground after a little rain!

Alarmed that the project abinitio has developed a fundamental problem which if not nip quickly and promptly in the bud may kill the dream forever.

Investigation revealed that Ooni Ojaja II called a meeting with his wife, Gbenro and others telling them to see the necessity of disentangling Gbenro from the project and assigning another competent fellow to do the task

And before that was done a quality and quantity assessment was carried out on the job done at the site as supervised by Gbenro.

The assessment revealed a job done at 567 million nairas while 1.2 million has been collected by Gbenro!

Ooni Ojaja II realised the institution of the cult of In-law and his prime intention of emancipating his wife’s family overlooked the issue and the money and re-assigned the project to another competent person – one Victor at another cost without asking Gbenro to refund any money.

Investigation revealed that even though the Ooni carried her Queen along in all these decisions to disengage Gbenro for the benefit of the project and the Royal family, Queen Naomi and her family were bitter and angry and swore to square up with Ooni Ojaja II.

The first sign of rebellion came from Gbenro who after his disengagement from the site which was being handled by Victor, twice, led a band of marijuana smoking guys to destroy the work in progress and constitute a nuisance.

Investigation revealed that in each time of nuisance Ooni always called the attention of his Queen who instead of cautioning her brother always put the blame on ‘ Kabiyesi too should have not disengaged him too’

Tired and frustrated by the report on the malfeasance of Gbenro, Ooni was said to have called him to the palace for cautioning.

In the meeting, Gbenro was said to have displayed what an eye witness described as ” an animalistic behaviour, totally unexpected by a sane human being at that Royal forum’

It was gathered that Naomi was there watching his brother behaving in an uncultured manner without a word of reprieve from her.

Despite Gbenro’s crude intransigent and bellicose attitude towards the Monarch, the investigation revealed that Naomi never for once chastised or admonished him

Investigation revealed that while Gbenro was exhibiting his madness and the Monarch was impressing on her the essence of making the Akure project an excellent one, all Naomi was up to is how her brother would get the project back whether he is competent or not minding the consequence for Ooni’s image and their own immediate family.

‘ She made many attempted to change the mind of the tender heart Ooni to recall his brother Gbenro back to the site, a request flatly rejected by the monarch who appealed to his now-estranged wife to look at the issue from his point of view as his wife and mother of his prince.’

It was also gathered that Olori Naomi told the Oba that his brother must return to the site or she will not have anything to do with the Ooni and she will not visit Ile Ife until this is done.

It was also learnt that while the volte-face between the Ooni and his now-estranged wife was getting to its a crescendo, the father of the monarch as a responsible elder, called the attention of Naomi’s mother, who insulted the old man, and in the process, the said Gbenro hijacked the telephone from the old man and lambasted him severally, which made him cry.

The monarch got wind of the irresponsible act, called his wife to report the unruly act of her brother, but she was vehement that it’s either her brother returns to the site or nothing again, while that was ongoing, Gbenro again, snatched the phone from her sister, lampooned the highly respected Yoruba Oba.

It was gathered that Naomi has not been to Ile – Ife in the last 6 weeks claiming that she could only come home from. Akure to Ife with all her family members, including the mum and Gbenro who has been on a rude spree to the Ooni with impunity.

This we gathered that Ooni refused her prayers telling her that she cannot bring into the Royal stead those who fouled and despised royalty.

