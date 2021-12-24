Christmas: Lagos Govt declares free BRT rides

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has approved free rides on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridors on Christmas and New Year days.

That means bus services on Saturday 25 December and Saturday 1 January, 2022 will be free, in celebration of the festive season.

Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Abimbola Akinajo, said the free commuter bus services are being offered to Lagosians in the spirit of joy, love and peace which the festive season signifies.

“The Governor has given his promise for the commencement of passenger operations on the first two phases of the State’s rail lines – Blue and Red.

“He has demonstrated his commitment to the completion of both rail lines by sourcing funds for their completion and provision of rolling stock.

“What is therefore expected of Lagosians is to support him towards the realisation of the Greater Lagos vision”, Mrs. Akinajo stated.

The Managing Director expressed the Lagos State Government’s gratitude for the patience and perseverance the citizenry has shown in the face of the discomfort accompanied with the construction of transport infrastructure, assuring that consistent and spirited efforts are being made to improve public transport and traffic management.

