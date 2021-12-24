Just In: Famous Kano Sheikh dumps APC

Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, a prominent Islamic scholar and former chairman of the Kano Council of Ulama, has announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Khalil announced his resignation from the party amid the raging rift between Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, his predecessor, is raging.

“Well, as an APC member and one of the elders and one of the caucus, I want to make sure I leave the APC,” he told the BBC.

“Everything in life has a reason. There are three reasons: either the educated and the intelligent know, or everyone knows, or the person himself knows the reason.”

He said his resignation from the party has no connection to his alleged sacked as Chairman of the Ulama council.

“If that was the case, I would have stepped down. It is not the reason, because just as I did not explain my separation from the government, I do not have to waste time explaining it.

“I did not give up politics and I did not say I would not join the party. I did not join the ANPP myself, I was registered by my supporters. So now I will join the party I want for myself,” he said.

