Just In: Lagos rocked by Christmas Eve explosion

There has been a pipeline explosion in the Egbeda area of Lagos, sending ripples across the surrounding area.

Eyewitnesses say the site of the blast is around Isale Odo, LASU Road, Egbeda, and the inferno is still raging.

However, officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) security team and the Nigerian Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) are said to be on the ground. It is not immediately certain if there’s any human casualty from the blast.

Unconfirmed reports say that an electric cable that collapsed led to electric sparks all over the area. The sparks fell on spilt content of petrol around the area which led to a fire and subsequent explosion.

The pipeline corridor has been known to experience petrol spillage over the years due to the activities of vandals.

More to follow…

