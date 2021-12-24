FG approves 16 multimillion contracts to boost power transmission

The Federal Executive Council has approved 16 contracts aimed at boosting the capacity to transmit and distribute power in Nigeria.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, briefed State House correspondents after an extraordinary FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday.

Aliyu said that the major problem in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry was the ability to evacuate sufficient electricity and distribute them.

He said: “Approval was given for award of contract for of 2x 60 MVA 132/33KV sub-station at Ikare-Akoko and 2 by 132KV lines bay extension at Oke-Agbe in Ondo State; it has dollar component and Naira component, $9.9 million and N2.4 billion.

“The other one is the supply of 62 hilux vehicles and 20 SUVs—these ones are going to used for operations, for supervision and surveillance of over 8,000km grid lines across the nation.

“It is N2.7 billion.

“The next is procurement of 1500 drums of transformer oil; it is also nationwide; it is used for maintenance of transformers at the cost of N322.5 million.

“The next is the supply of Sergi Transformer explosion and fire protection devices; it is also nationwide; it has a Euro component of 5.3 million Euros and Naira component of N347.6 million.”

Aliyu said another approval was for the construction of 132 KV double-circuit line at Ikere-Ijesa-Isu-Ilupeju towns in Ado-Ekiki, Ekiti State.

According to him, the contract has a dollar component of $30.8 million and a Naira component of N8.3 billion.

He said that the sixth one was the construction of new National Grid Control Centres at Oshogbo.

“You know we have one national control centre where everything that is on the grid is being controlled.

“That is where power is being distributed.

“And if there is any shut down, that is where it is being done at Oshogbo, all over the nation.

“So, we want to expand it to be able to work better.

“So, this contract seeks to do so.

“And we want to add another one in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

“So, two contracts are given here: one at Oshogbo and one for the FCT.

“Oshogbo is at the cost of N1.168 billion, while that one of the FCT N1.161 billion.

“Another one is the supply of 180 grounding equipment nationwide; it has also a Euros component of 686,000 Euros and a Naira component of N41.4 million.”

Aliyu listed other approvals as 330KV double line to Mando substation in Kaduna at N893 million; construction of 2X60MVA, 132/33KV substation at Ogbomosho and 2X 132KV lines extension at Ganmo substation at Ilorin at 5.3 million Euros and Naira component of N467.7 million.

More so, he mentioned contracts for design, manufacture, supply, installation and commissioning of transmission lines of transmission lines of 330/132/33 KV at Lekki, Lagos State at the cost of N4.3 billion and N2.8 billion – LOT 1 and LOT 2.

He added: “Then construction of 2x60MVA sub-station at Saki town in Oyo State.

“It has two components: one is $9.9 million and the Naira component is N2.2 billion.

“The repairs of 100MVA 132KV Power transformer at Ughelli, Delta – two components, $416,000 and N82 million.

“Then construction of 20 kilometres Okegbe-Ikare-Akoko 132KV transmission line – two components – $3.75 million and the Naira component is N690.5 million.

“Construction of 90 kilometre Iseyin-Saki 132KV transmission line in Kwara; the dollar component is $10.7 million, the Naira component is N3.3 billion.

“Augmentation for the construction of 2X60MVA 132/33 KVA substation at Malumfashi and 4X132KV line bay extension at Kankara at Katsina State; the Naira component only is at N176.5 million.”

The Minister also logged the supply and delivering of four each of primary and secondary injection test stations nationwide at 3.86 million Euros and a Naira component of N212.4 million.

