Yoruba Elders move to reconcile Ooni and estranged wife, Naomi

Ile Oodua elders are making a last-ditch move to reconcile the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and his estranged wife, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola.

According to ThePunch, palace sources say some of the elders had contacted Prophetess Naomi in a bid to reconcile their differences.

It was learnt that the elders’ team comprised of traditional rulers and members of Ife community.

“The babas (elders) are meeting on it. We pray that they can reconcile them,” the source said.

“Everybody is in a somber mood. The issues we heard could cause the divorce are reconcilable. We learnt Ooni is not aware of the divorce too.”

Meanwhile, a close monarch to Ooni, who confirmed that “elders are making moves”, said, “a statement from the palace will confirm the outcome”.

In 2016, the Ooni married Olori Wuraola from Benin, who is now known as Queen Zaynab-Otiti Obanor. The marriage crashed in 2017.

In 2018, the Ooni married Evangelist Naomi, who announced her divorce from the Ooni on Thursday.

No reason was adduced for her decision.

