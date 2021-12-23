Arik Air sacks 40 pilots, cancels flights over demand for welfare

Arik Air has sacked no fewer than 40 pilots for embarking on a strike action without following due process.

The airline’s PR and Communication Manager, Adebanji Ola, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, describing their action as a “gross act of indiscipline.”

“The Pilots did not serve a strike notice in accordance with labour laws. They neither submitted any issue of dispute to the National Association of Airline Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), their umbrella union nor did they submit any statement of demands to the management of the company,” the statement added.

“There were also no ongoing discussions between the management and the Pilots on any unresolved labour issues. Their actions were spontaneous and callous.”

It said during the pilots’ ‘treacherous’ action, several flights were cancelled, leaving passengers stranded.

“They peddle for naught the reputation and financial health of the company,” the company noted.

