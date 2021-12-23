Oluchi Onweagba Celebrates as Son, Ugochukwu, Joins 2022 British F4 Championship

Oluchi Onweagba is so proud of her son, Ugo Ugochukwu, who has been confirmed as the first driver to join the 2022 British F4 championship.

Announcing the news on Ugochuwku’s Instagram, his management wrote: “Welcome to Carlin, Ugo! We’re delighted to confirm that karting star @ugougochukwu will join us for the 2022 @britishf4 Championship! The 14-year-old @mclaren junior will turn 15 on the eve of the championship. Preparations already well underway and we can’t wait to hit the track with the new car next year.”

And his proud mom, Oluchi, wrote: “Next Level up- F4! 🙌🏾 Super PROUD of you @ugougochukwuPraying for you. 😁 May the God of the greatest drivers Bless you. Keep flying my EAGLE!!!

