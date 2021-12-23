Cast pays tribute to Rachael Oniga in new movie, ‘A Naija Christmas’

The cast of the Nigerian film, ‘A Naija Christmas’, has shared a heartfelt tribute to the late Nollywood diva, Rachel Oniga.

At the beginning of the movie, a special slide was dedicated to her for the magnificent roles she played in the movie.

In the movie, directed by Kunle Afolayan, Oniga starred as Madam Agatha, a high-standing Christian mother who sets out to convince her three sons to bring home wives.

In the tribute, several actors also recounted some of their special moments with the late veteran actress during principal photography.

The movie was the last film Rachael Oniga worked on before her tragic passage on July 31, 2021.

Other Nollywood stars in the movie include Mercy Johnson, Efa Iwara, Alvin Abayomi and Linda Osifo.

