N5bn Debt: NCAA shuts Glo Abuja Office

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has shut down the main switch centre of Globacom Limited at Wuse 2, Abuja over an alleged N4.7 billion debt.

Capt. Musa Nuhu, NCAA DG, shut the switch centre, under the supervision of the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika.

Nuhu told newsmen after locking up the tower that the facility would be switched off until the outstanding debt was paid.

He said the company had paid only N500 million out of the N5.2 billion it was owing, pointing out that the outstanding debt was N4.7 billion.

“My agency is under tremendous pressure by the Federal Government of Nigeria and we will do our best within the powers vested on us to make sure the debt is settled.

“The action we took is for the safety of aviation in Nigeria. As a matter of fact, any masts after a certain height, we are supposed to regulate it to ensure that it is properly covered.

“We do fly aircraft, we do fly helicopter, and it could be drone among others things we fly. Not necessary regular passenger flight. Police, PHCN and all those people; they do aerial patrol all over the country.

“I am sure, you have seen their helicopters, that is why it is important for us to ensure we have all these in road map and put them in action,” he said.

Nuhu said 15 letters have been sent to Glo in the past without any tangible reply since he assumed office.

“Of recent, when I came, then we sat down, we have been speaking silently.

“They have paid some money but they still have almost N4.7 billion debt remaining. None of the communication services providers has that amount due for payment.

“That started in 2007. We don’t like shutting down things but we have to take this drastic action because we are having financial issues and we face pressures from different sectors of government,” he said.

