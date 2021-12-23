2023: Group plans One million-man march to compel Orji Kalu to declare for president

Josiah Kalu, leader of a pro-Orji Kalu group in Abia State, has said the group is mobilising others for a one-million-man march to persuade the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, to declare for president in 2023.

Kalu said this in Umuahia on Wednesday during a news briefing by the group: “Orji Kalu Speaks Fans’ International.”

He said that Nigerians from different political and ethnic backgrounds are yearning for Kalu’s emergence as the country’s next president.

“The voice of the people is the voice of God.

“He should listen to the voice of the people and declare to run for president in 2023.

“Our plan is to mobilise all his pro-groups and political allies to prevail on him to declare for president,” he said.

Kalu described the group as “a grassroots organisation of Orji Uzor Kalu’s foot soldiers, “who move from community to community, preaching the gospel of the lawmaker’s good work.

“It was not formed to enrich ourselves.

“If the essence was to enrich ourselves, I will not be spending my personal money to fund the organisation.

“Our sole objective is to propagate the good work of the Chief Whip of the Senate across the nooks and crannies of the country.

“In Abia North Senatorial District, where I come from, I did not know that a senator could construct roads, until Kalu became a senator.

“So we are driven by our love for him and what he is doing to touch lives and transform his constituency.”

Meanwhile, Kalu has yet to throw his hat in the ring for the 2023 polls.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...