It’s fake news – Hisbah denies inviting Shatu Garko’s parents for questioning

The Commandant-General of the Hisbah board, Sheikh Harun Ibn Sina, has denied that the board invited the winner of the 44th edition of Miss Shatou Garko for questioning.

This was just as he also denied that they invited the parents of the beauty pageant winner over her participation at the event.

Ibn Sina described the rumoured quizzing of Shatou as the handiwork of mischief-makers, noting that the Hisbah authorities in the state did not extend any formal or verbal invitation to Shatou or her parents.

Ibn Sina said rather Hisbah only cautioned against the putting of attires that contradicts Islamic injunctions noting that clothing that exposes sensitive parts of feminine bodies is strictly unacceptable.

“We never at any time issued any instruction inviting her or her parents for questioning.

“It was a deliberate fake news. Hizbah only preached against the immoral acts of nudity and revealing the forbidden parts of the body of a wiman which is sinful” he stated.

Shatu Garko made history by becoming the first hijab wearing Miss Nigeria when she was crowned last week in Lagos.

Being the first ever female from Kano to partake in a beauty contest and the first to win, it became an issue especially in the northern part of the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...