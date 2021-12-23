‘How I almost committed suicide over loan’ – Ooni

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II has narrated how he once attempted to commit suicide but had to change his mind after listening to a series of inspirational music.

The monarch described music as a key component of human existence, an iconic cultural expression and the best endowment from God to humanity for all seasons.

Ooni Ogunwusi disclosed this while speaking at the opening session of the maiden edition of ‘Memorable Moments With Music’ at The Muson Centre, Lagos, according to a statement from the palace on Wednesday.

The monarch narrated that a loan he took to construct a building made him consider suicide.

He said, “This is a very great moment for me. There is power in music. When I almost committed suicide in my younger age as a real estate business man, it was music that saved my life. Music is a perfect communication with God.

“I had become very successful in the real estate sector at a very young age. I took a loan of N8 billion about 12 years ago to build high rise building which I had to pull down by myself when we were already on the 10th floor, and the money went down the drain.

“Life turned upside down thereafter and the only option was for me to commit suicide, but listening to series of inspirational music reset my thinking faculty to remember the common saying ‘There is Hope When There is Life’.

“I have since then adopted music as a very powerful solution tool when faced with challenges, and I made up mind to invest in music and art for the economic empowerment and mental liberation of our youths and the less privileged people in our society. Ladies and gentlemen, whatever you are going through, please don’t give up. Use inspirational music to elevate your spirit

“This is indeed a calling for me and I feel so happily fulfilled tonight with this 1st day of this musical project, a three- day musical show which I tagged ‘Memorable Moments With Music’.”

He stated that he has taken it as part of the overall mission of the House of Oduduwa to establish a viable model of social cohesion

