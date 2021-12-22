Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Brigitte Macron to sue over claim she was born male

French First Lady Brigitte Macron is set to take legal action over an internet conspiracy theory that she is a transgender woman and was born male.

Mrs. Macron has been targeted on social media with the claims, after they were published on a far-right website in September then circulated by conspiracy theorists.

The rumours claim she was born male under the name Jean-Michel Trogneux.

The name has trended on social media with tens of thousands of mentions.

A lawyer for Mrs Macron – who is the mother of three adult children from her first marriage – confirmed she is taking action.

“She has decided to initiate proceedings, it is in progress,” lawyer Jean Ennochi confirmed to the AFP news agency.

The stories about the 68-year-old have been spread by accounts opposed to her husband, President Emmanuel Macron, including those on the political far-right, anti-vaccine groups and from the QAnon conspiracy movement.

French media have traced the story to an article written on a far-right journal by a woman named Natacha Rey, BBC reports.

It then found a wider audience after being discussed in a much-viewed YouTube broadcast with views shared online by an assortment of anti-vaxxers, Covid-sceptics and far-right activists, according to Libération newspaper.

