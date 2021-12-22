Brigitte Macron to sue over claim she was born male

French First Lady Brigitte Macron is set to take legal action over an internet conspiracy theory that she is a transgender woman and was born male.

Mrs. Macron has been targeted on social media with the claims, after they were published on a far-right website in September then circulated by conspiracy theorists.

The rumours claim she was born male under the name Jean-Michel Trogneux.

The name has trended on social media with tens of thousands of mentions.

A lawyer for Mrs Macron – who is the mother of three adult children from her first marriage – confirmed she is taking action.

“She has decided to initiate proceedings, it is in progress,” lawyer Jean Ennochi confirmed to the AFP news agency.

The stories about the 68-year-old have been spread by accounts opposed to her husband, President Emmanuel Macron, including those on the political far-right, anti-vaccine groups and from the QAnon conspiracy movement.

French media have traced the story to an article written on a far-right journal by a woman named Natacha Rey, BBC reports.

It then found a wider audience after being discussed in a much-viewed YouTube broadcast with views shared online by an assortment of anti-vaxxers, Covid-sceptics and far-right activists, according to Libération newspaper.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...