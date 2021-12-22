Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Trending Video: Davido lashes out at fan who brought dog to his event

Nigerian music star, Davido, recently lost his cool at his Bayelsa Concert.

The lively and well attended event took a twist after a fan stormed the hall with a dog.

The ‘Fem’ crooner, who did not find the fan’s behaviour funny, immediate hit out at him and threatened to walk out of the stage if he does not take the dog away from the hall.

His bodyguards and organisers of the show then stepped in and called for calm as the situation is resolved.

But one question remains unanswered: how did the errant fan enter the hall with a dog?

See the video below…

