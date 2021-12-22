Christmas: FG declares Monday, Tuesday public holidays

The Federal Government has declared Monday, December 27 and Tuesday, December 28, as public holidays to mark this year’s Christmas celebration.

It also declared Monday, January 3, 2022 as a public holiday for New Year Day celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement Wednesday.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Shuaib Belgore, said Aregbesola enjoined Christians to practice the doctrines of Christ, which include but not limited to faith, hope and love.

“We must emulate the life of Jesus Christ in His practice and teachings on humility, service, compassion, patience, peace and righteousness, that His birth signifies.

“This will be the best way to portray Christ and celebrate his birth,” he said.

The minister emphasised that peace and security are two critical conditions for economic development and prosperity, while enjoining Christians and Nigerians to make the best use of this festive period to pray for the total eradication of insecurity in the country.

Aregbesola charged Nigerians not to be lulled into a false sense of security on COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, note that it is increasingly assuming a very dangerous and a harmful dimension with the emergence of a virulent variant, Omicron.

“This calls for deliberate responsibility and discipline on the part of all,” the minister stated

Aregbesola enjoined all to adhere strictly to and observe all the stipulated non-pharmaceutical protocols and guidelines such as wearing of facemasks, frequent washing of hands with soap and water, using of hand sanitiser and avoidance of large groups.

