Nketiah nets hat-trick as Arsenal crush Sunderland in League Cup

Eddie Nketiah netted a treble as Arsenal booked their place in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after cruising to a 5-1 win over Sunderland at the Emirates on Tuesday.

Nketiah, making a rare start, opened the scoring when he poked the ball home from close range after 16 minutes, before Nicolas Pepe doubled Arsenal’s lead ten minutes later.

Nathan Broadhead gave Sunderland a fighting chance when he pulled a goal back on the half hour mark, but any hopes of a fightback were quickly dashed as Nketiah restored the Gunners’ two-goal lead with his second goal.

Nketiah grabbed his hat-trick with a cheeky flick minutes before the hour mark, and debutant Charlie Patino completed the rout.

