Sylvester Oromoni: 5 Dowen students granted N1m bail each

A Chief Magistrates’ court in the Yaba area of Lagos has granted bail to five students of Dowen College following a charge of conspiracy and homicide following Sylvester Oromoni’s death.

On December 9, the five minors were remanded in a juvenile home over the death of their schoolmate who was allegedly bulled for refusing to join a cult group.

Chief magistrate Olatunbosun Adeola, who heard the bail application granted them bail in the sum of N1m each. The magistrate also ordered the defendants to produce two sureties each in like sum.

Magistrate Adeola said that one of each of the defendants’ sureties must be their parent, and must swear an affidavit of compliance.

She further held that the international passports of all the defendants must be submitted to the court, their residence must be verified by the prosecutor and they must stay within 2km of their residence at all times.

