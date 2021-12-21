Dubai ruler to pay record-breaking divorce settlement to ex-wife, Princes Haya

Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has been ordered to pay around £550m to his former wife and their two children in the largest award of its kind ordered by an English court.

Judge Philip Moor said most of the money awarded to Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, who is the half-sister of Jordan’s King Abdullah, is to protect against the “grave risk” posed to them by the sheikh himself.

Princess Haya, 47, originally fled the UAE for England in April 2019 with her two children, claiming she was “terrified” of her husband, Sky reports.

Judge Moor concluded this week: “She is not asking for an award for herself other than for security.”

He also asked Mohammed, who is also vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, to compensate her for the possessions she lost as a result of the marital breakdown.

He will make a one-off payment of £251.5m within three months to Haya for the upkeep of her mansions in the UK, which will cover the money she said she was owed for jewellery and racehorses, as well her future security costs.

The sheikh was also told to provide £3m towards the education of their children, Jalila, 14, and Zayed, 9, as well as £9.6m in arrears.

The settlement also means he will pay £11.2m a year for the children’s maintenance and for their security when they become adults.

The final sum is still less than half of the £1.4b that Haya had originally wanted, despite being described by some London lawyers to be the largest public award ever ordered by an English family court.

