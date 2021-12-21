Lagos raises N137.3bn capital market bond to address infrastructure deficit

The Lagos State Government has now met all statutory instruments that will facilitate the raising of N137.328 billion bond from the capital market to deliver key infrastructure in critical sectors of the economy.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, 20 December, 2021 presided over the ceremony where necessary documents required by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to facilitate the issuance of 13 per cent fixed rate bond were signed by the State’s Attorney General, issuing parties and trustees of the funds.

The event marked the third time Lagos Government would be issuing a long-tenure bond of 10 years (2021-2031), bringing to a total value of N377.715 billion bond issued from the Lagos State’s Series IV N500 million Debt Issuance Programme.

The State set out to raise N125 billion from the capital market but closed the bids with N137.3 billion, following oversubscription.

Gov Sanwo-Olu said it’s a “strong response” from the investing community and testified to confidence of investors in the State’s ability to deliver on its infrastructural and socio-economic developmental objectives, while meeting repayment obligations.

The Governor said proceeds from the bond would be used to finance key infrastructure projects in healthcare, environment and road construction, including the 10-km Regional Road in Eti Osa, six-lane Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ijeododo Road in Alimosho and Oba Sekumade Road in Ikorodu, among others.

He said: “Lagos once again marks another milestone in the domestic debt capital markets, with the issuance of the largest bond ever by a sub-national Government in Nigeria. The signing ceremony finalises the issuance of N137.3 billion bond at 13 per cent fixed rate in our Series IV Bond Issuance under the N500 billion Fourth Debt Issuance Programme.

“We set out to raise up to N125 billion, but we closed the book with bids totalling N137.3 billion. This is a strong response from the investing community to our administration’s debut bond issuance. This humbling achievement is a testament to continued investors’ confidence in the State’s ability to deliver on its infrastructural and socio-economic developmental objectives, and also to meet repayment obligations.

“In line with our vision to build a Greater Lagos, proceeds from this bond will be used to finance infrastructure projects, primarily in roads, environment and healthcare. These projects include 10-km Regional Road in Eti Osa, six-lane Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ijeododo Road in Alimosho and Oba Sekumade Road in Ikorodu. These will contribute to a better quality of living for our people, while also creating a more enabling environment for commercial and economic activity.”

The Governor applauded the Federal Ministry of Finance, SEC, National Pension Commission (PENCOM) and Debt Management Office for supporting the State’s infrastructure drive.

The state Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, gave summary of the bid book in respect to the bond, pointing out that 319 bids were submitted during the offer period, while total bids at N146.328 billion value were received.

“It is fulfilling to note that despite the hurdles that were faced, we have been able to achieve the target we set for ourselves. In fact, we exceeded the target. Many thanks to Mr. Governor for his timely intervention at different phases. This is undoubtedly another momentous transaction for Lagos,” he said.

