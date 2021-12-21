NYSC Engagement: Arrested Female soldier to get soft landing

A female soldier who shot to national headlines after she got engaged to a corps member at the Yikpata Orientation Camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kwara State is set to get a soft landing with a strong warning.

It would be recalled that a video of a male corps member proposing to a female soldier at the NYSC Camp recently went viral.

Days after her purported arrest and detention, a military officer of the education corps maintained that the female soldier was never ‘arrested’, but was only going through a normal disciplinary measure to send a clear warning to others who may attempt to flout military rules.

“If the female soldier had not engaged in public romance in uniform at the orientation camp, but outside, nobody would have bothered.

“If she is not sanctioned, others may just be emboldened to do even worse than she did. Remember that military laws and regulations are different from that of the civil service.

“The military, as an institution, has its laws, and regulations that need to be followed and complied with, and if they are being abused by officers and soldiers, without any sanction, then it is only a matter of time before the institution loses its respect in the eyes of the public.”

A senior staff of the NYSC, who also craved anonymity, while told PRNigeria that even the male youth corps member who proposed to the female soldier was queried and reprimanded for sharing the video on social media, though he denied sharing it himself.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...