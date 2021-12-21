Billionaire Folorunso Alakija’s husband suspended by Ikoyi club for beating up member

There appears to be a little inconvenience in the paradise of Nigeria’s richest woman, Folorunso Alakija as her husband, Modupe Alakija has been suspended by the prestigious Ikoyi Club, Lagos.

According to sources, the prestigious Club suspended the billionaire’s husband for beating up a fellow member.

See a copy of his suspension letter shared by TheCapitalng below.

The victim, sources say, is a prominent member of the club, who got clobbered by the billionaire for being ‘rude’ to him.

Consequently, Alakija was suspended for one year for his misconduct.

Modupe Alakija is the chairman of Famfa Oil Limited, an indigenous oil firm based in Lagos.

And apparently, he has a short fuse. Just saying…

