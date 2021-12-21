Police detain Nollywood star, Damola Olatunji, for recording assault

The Lagos State Police Command has detained Nollywood star, Damola Olatunji for recording and confronting policemen whom he claimed assaulted him and his Personal Assistant identified as Timileyin Salawu.

Olatunji, who is also the Chairman of the Nigerian Guild of Movie Directors (TAMPAN), had on Monday gone live on Instagram to show the faces of the policemen who allegedly assaulted him and his P.A. by seizing their phones in the Abule-Egba area of Lagos State.

He asserted that the policemen forcefully took his phone while he was recording them and also slapped his P.A.

Shortly after the video went viral, Olatunji and Salawu were arrested and detained at Area P Police Command where they spent the night.

“They were both detained at Area P in Ipaja last night. The ridiculous allegation was that they recorded and documented police activity and it is tantamount to inciting the public against the police, stating that #EndSARS started the same way.

“They claimed the Commissioner of Police ordered them to detain him since last night and he was put in a cell in a very dehumanising state.

“His wife and other family members as well as many of his colleagues in the movie industry including a lawyer that came to join him yesterday have all been waiting at the gate of the police station since morning without having access to him,” a source said.

