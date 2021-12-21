NFF to receive $19m from FIFA every four years

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is set to receive $19m every four years from FIFA if the biennial World Cup plans see the light of the day.

The world body on Monday held a virtual global summit to discuss its highly controversial plans to stage the World Cup every two years instead of the current four-year cycle, as part of a new international match calendar for the period beyond 2024.

FIFA, at the meeting, vowed to hand over an extra $19m every four years to each of its 211 member federations, if it succeeded in its attempt to hold the World Cup every two years.

The world football body hopes the numbers can at least persuade smaller nations to get behind the plans.

If the World Cup is held every two years, an independent report by market researchers at Nielsen estimated that approximately $4.4bn of additional revenues would be generated over four years.

The report also suggested that income from gate receipts, media rights and sponsorship for a 48-team tournament — as the World Cup is set to become from 2026 — could increase from $7bn to $11.4bn, a rise of more than 60 per cent.

By creating a “Solidarity Fund” of some $3.5bn in the first four years of the reformed calendar, FIFA estimates it could allocate “around $16m” to every federation over that period, it said.

Furthermore, FIFA also plans to increase funding via its FIFA Forward programme by $3m from the current $6m to $9m.

The plan however remains unpopular among clubs, UEFA, players, pundits and fans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...