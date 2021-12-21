Whitemoney appointed senator in Liberia

Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ winner, Hazel Oyeze, popularly known as Whitemoney, has been made an honorary member of the Liberian Senate.

Whitemoney in a Facebook post announced the development as he shared the video of his conferment.

He said, “One Might Wonder, ‘What type of grace is this?’ Having a great time in Liberia as we keep turning up.

“I have been made an Honorary Member of the Liberian Senate and also assigned an official government vehicle immediately.”

His latest win comes less than two weeks after the reality TV star disclosed on a radio programme that he owned a house before auditioning for the BBNaija show, drawing mixed reactions from his fans.

But what can we say? Congrats Senator!

