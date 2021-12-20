INEC asks for N305bn to conduct 2023 elections

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu says the commission will require N305 billion to conduct the 2023 general elections.

Yakubu disclosed this during a meeting with the Senate Committee on Appropriation at the National Assembly on Monday.

While noting that the commission has already received N100 billion out of the required amount for the elections, the INEC chief said the fund will enable the commission to prepare for the election and purchase all the materials needed and also cover several bye-elections across the country.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear if President Buhari has written and forwarded a letter to the National Assembly on his decision to give or withdraw his assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The smooth conduct of the 2023 polls depends a great deal on changes made to the electoral act.

