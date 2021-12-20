NTDC readmitted as member of UNWTO

The Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), has been readmitted as an affiliate member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) at the just concluded General Assembly of the association.

This comes as the Director General of NTDC, Mr. Folorunsho Coker, took part at the event in Madrid, Spain from November 30 to December 3, 2021.

The NTDC has been removed from affiliate membership of the organization over non-payment of membership dues by previous Director Generals of the Corporation.

However, the NTDC, under the leadership of Mr. Coker, has since paid up seven years arrears of its membership dues and was invited to observe the last General Assembly, where they were consequently accepted back into the fold.

A visibly elated Coker used the opportunity to further call for support for Nigeria as a leading tourism destination in Africa as the readmittance of Nigerian into UNWTO would further boost the development of the tourism potentials of the country and pave way for more foreign investments in the country, which is a major focus of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

NTDC participated in all the activities of the 24th General Assembly of UNWTO, especially in the 43rd Affiliate Members Plenary Session, which took place at the Madrid Marriott Auditorium Hotel and Convention Center in Spain.

The candidature of NTDC to become an affiliate member of the UNWTO was submitted for the consideration of the General Assembly and was officially approved during the GA session on December 1, 2021.

The World Tourism Organization, founded on November 1, 1975 is the United Nations specialized tourism agency entrusted with the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

The mission of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is to advance sustainable tourism development that respects and preserves the world’s natural heritage.

