Bunny Wailer’s 13 children asked to do DNA test to benefit from father’s will

Donna Livingston-Carridice, the sister of the late reggae icon, Bunny Wailer, is appealing to the legend’s 13 children to get themselves DNA tested to establish paternity and ‘access the benefits set out in their father’s will.’

This is as Livingston-Carridice claims that the late singer’s children have been harassing the family of the eldest co-executor of Wailer’s estate, Carlton Livingston.

“The kids have launched a full-fledged attack on Carl’s wife and we, the elder members of the Livingston family, cannot allow this to continue. That is why we’re making an appeal to all of Jah B’s kids to do a DNA test so that they can establish paternity and gain the benefits of their father’s estate. There is no need to harass Carl or his wife,” Livingston-Carridice, said.

“When the will was entered into court, Abijah’s [Bunny Wailer’s son and co-executor] lawyer requested the will saying they had an issue. They held the original will for a few months but the will went back to court because they had no justification to hold on to it this long. Since the will has returned to court, Abijah now wants the family to come together and discuss things but it is before the courts, there will be no more discussions. Respect your father’s will, and wishes. Just do your DNA,” Mrs. Livingston-Carridice, Jah B’s youngest sister, said.

According to DancehallMag, which obtained a copy of the will, the 13 children were listed by name as beneficiaries, with a further provision for any other child to come forward to establish “paternal descent by DNA evidence”.

But according to Livingston-Carridice, “As established under the will, any children under 18, the estate will provide for them until they become 18, but Bunny wanted the DNA to be done. Even if they’re listed in the will, it is ordered that you take a DNA, go take the DNA and establish paternity and then you can access the benefits as set out in the will.”

Livingston-Carridice added that she is upset that there has been an attempt to challenge the late singer’s wishes.

She also complained bitterly about the family squabbling since her brother’s death which threatened to tear the family apart.

The Blackheart Man singer passed away on Tuesday, March 2 at the age of 73. Wailer, whose real name was Neville Livingston, had an illustrious career that spanned several decades.

He was the last surviving member of the original Wailers that included Bob Marley and Peter Tosh.

In June, he was buried at his Dreamland Farm, a 142-acre estate located snugly on the border of St Thomas and Portland.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...