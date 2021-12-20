Rafa Nadal tests positive for Covid-19

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal has tested positive for COVID-19 after making his comeback from injury in an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week.

The 35-year-old Spaniard made the announcement via his Twitter handle on Monday, adding that he is having unpleasant moment and hopes it would improve soon.

He tweeted, “Hi all. I wanted to announce that on my return home after playing the Abu Dhabi tournament, I have tested positive for COVID in the PCR test that was performed on me when I arrived in Spain.

“Both in Kuwait and Abu Dhabi we passed controls every two days and all were negative, the last being on Friday and having the results on Saturday.

“I am having some unpleasant moments but I hope that I will improve little by little. I am now homebound and have reported the result to those who have been in contact with me.

“As a consequence of the situation, I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyze my options depending on my evolution.

“I will keep you informed of any decisions about my future tournaments! Thank you all in advance for your support and understanding.”

Nadal, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, is expected to compete in the Australian Open in Melbourne later this month.

He will be hoping to move beyond rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as the most successful player in the Grand Slams with his 21st triumph.

