Breaking: Court nullifies Andy Uba’s participation in Anambra Guber poll

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified Senator Andy Uba’s participation in the Nov 6 Governorship Election held in Anambra State.

In a judgment on Monday, Justice Ekwo held that Uba was never a candidate in the election having emerged from an illegally conducted primary election by the All Progressives Congress (APC), ChannelsTV writes.

The judge added that the plaintiff, George Moghalu succeeded in proving that the APC did not conduct a valid primary election from which Uba claimed to have emerged as the party’s candidate.

The judge further ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to delete Uba from its record as a candidate in the election and ordered the APC to refund to Moghalu, the sum of N22.5 million, which is the amount he paid for expression of interest and nomination forms since the party failed to conduct a valid primary.

