Mourinho set to accompany Jose Poseiro for his unveiling as Super Eagles coach

Jose Poseiro is set to be named as the new coach of Nigeria’s senior national team, the Super Eagles.

According to reports, the Portuguese tactician has reached a deal with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to be unveiled as the new head coach of the three-time African champions following the sacking of erstwhile coach Gernot Rohr.

Poseiro, presently in charge of the Venezuelan national side, will arrive in Nigeria next week in the company of his namesake and compatriot, Jose Mourinho, who reportedly recommended him to the NFF.

It is understood that the 61-year-old coach won’t be in charge of the Eagles for the AFCON beginning January 9, 2022, but will be there as an observer while interim coach Austin Eguavoen handles the team.

He will however take the reins after the AFCON while Eguavoen returns to his role as NFF technical director.

The NFF is also said to have contacted two other foreign coaches should the deal with Poseiro fall through.

