Imo is winning war against insecurity – Uzodinma brags

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has assured residents that his administration is winning the fight against insecurity.

The governor, who urged Imolites in Diaspora to ignore the propaganda and fabricated social media publications about the security situation in the state, said the state is truly safe.

He also said his administration would continue to protect, defend the citizens of the state, especially during the festive season.

Uzodinma, represented by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy; Declan Emelumba, stated this while delivering his speech during the grand finale of the 2021 Press Week which was held at the council’s new secretariat, Owerri, Imo State capital.

The governor thanked Imo journalists for being partners in progress with the reconstruction, recovery and rehabilitation of the present administration.

Furthermore, he charged media practitioners in the state to always adhere to the ethics of the journalism profession in their reportage; urging them to be wary of social media blackmailers.

