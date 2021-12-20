NPFL: Akwa United edge Pillars in season opener

Holders Akwa United started the defence of their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title with a 3-0 bashing of Kano Pillars in Uyo on Sunday.

Winger Ezekiel Bassey opened the scoring late in the first half after he was teed up by Stephen Chukwude.

Ubong Friday set up Chukwude for the second goal in the 52nd minute and Friday turned provider by adding the third goal deep into stoppage time following an assist from John Lazarus.

Elsewhere, Rangers recorded a 2-1 away win against Katsina United at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

Ossy Martins put the visitors ahead in the 13th minute, while Mustapha Salisu equalised for Katsina United in the 35th minute. But Martins netted the winning goal nine minutes after the break.

Former champions Plateau United lost 1-0 at Niger Tornadoes with Kabiru Adeniji netting the decisive goal for the home team in the 13th minute, while Gombe United were held to a 0-0 draw by 3SC at the Gombe Township Stadium.

FULL RESULTS

Akwa United 3- 0 Kano Pillars

Enyimba 2-1 Abia Warriors

Katsina Utd 1-2 Rangers

Gombe Utd 0-0 3SC

Heartland 3-3 Nasarawa United

Tornadoes 1-0 Plateau United

Lobi Stars 1-1 Rivers United

Kwara Utd 3-1 Dakkada

MFM FC 0-2 Remo Stars

