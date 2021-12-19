REVEALED! See identities of police officers who extorted N22m worth of Bitcoin at gunpoint in Lagos

A Deputy Superintendent of Police with force number 14534, Cordelia Nwawe, and Inspector Austin, both attached to Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex, Alagbon Close, Lagos State, have been identified as officers who extorted N22million worth of bitcoin from two young Nigerians, Morakinyo Tobiloba Peter and Yusuf Samson Dayo, SaharaReporters writes.

Peter and Dayo, both realtors, were stopped on July 14, 2021 while driving along the Ikoyi/Ajah Expressway by a team of police officers in mufti led by Austin, who adopted a fictitious name “Osas”.

The duo said they were treated like criminals while Nwawe, a former Public Relations Officer of the Sokoto and Akwa-Ibom states police commands respectively asked the officers to kill them if they cannot pay N20million as bail.

Having been dragged to the station, they said: “before we know it, they started beating us and calling us Yahoo boys, we told them we were not Yahoo boys. We explained that we are realtors and it was because of the decline in naira that we converted our money into bitcoin, but they kept beating us and they said we should write statement around 8:00pm in the night.”

The duo added that the statements written by them were torn into pieces by the policemen while they were forced to sign other ones written by the officers alleging that they were Internet fraudsters.

“We wrote the statements and they tore it into pieces and wrote another statement for us and forced us to sign it. We did signed the statement and they took them before their boss, DSP Cordelia Nwawe with force number 145341, Admin section, FCID Annex, Alagbon Lagos,” they added.

“Mrs Uwawe asked her officers what happened and they narrated the whole story to her, they told her we are Yahoo boys which we denied and the woman said they should give us bail condition, they demanded N20million from us and when we said we don’t have such amount of money, the woman said they should go and kill us if we insist we cannot pay them N20million as bail.

“Officer Austin who led the team also adopted a fictitious name so that people will not know his true name. He was addressed as Osas by DSP Uwawe, he was the one who took us to the cell and threatened to kill the two of us if we cannot transfer the N20million in bitcoin to them.

“So when he bought out his gun and was taking us out of the cell to kill us as ordered by her boss, DSP Uwanue, we now succumbed to him and said he should remove the money from our account, he insisted he wanted bitcoin and not naira, he provided another bitcoin account and he transferred N22million equivalent of bitcoin from our account.”

They urged human rights activists and the government to intervene on their behalf.

