Buhari’s son, Yusuf, becomes District head in Daura

Yusuf Buhari, son of Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has been turbaned the new District Head of Kwasarawa under Daura Emirate in his home state, Katsina.

Yusuf was also turbaned the Talban Daura at a ceremony held on Saturday in Daura with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in attendance.

Other dignitaries at the event include Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State; Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, Niger Delta and Science and Technology ministers, among others.

Yusuf, who on December 27, 2017, Yusuf was involved in a fatal powerbike accident around the Gwarinpa area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, married Zahra Bayero, daughter of the Emir of Bichi in August 2021.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...