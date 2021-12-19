Igbos must produce Nigeria’s next president – Edwin Clark

Edwin Clark, leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, has asserted that the Southeast must produce Nigeria’s next president in 2023.

Clark disclosed this when a presidential aspirant, Anyim Pius Anyim, visited him at his residence on Friday.

The elder statesman noted his passionate “belief that the presidency of Nigeria in 2023 must go to the Southern part of Nigeria and indeed to South-East zone.

“I encourage you and others to continue the task of persuading and reassuring other Nigerians to share that vision.”

Some political stakeholders have been advocating for a Nigerian president of the Southeast extraction in the interest of national unity and balance.

But the region has been tasked to reach out to other regions and build useful alliances ahead of the polls.

