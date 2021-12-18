Senate President Lawan leads delegation for turbaning of Buhari’s son

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has landed in Katsina to witness the turbaning of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son as Taliban Daura and District Head of Kwasarawa, by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk.

Lawan arrived Katsina Saturday morning and was received by the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport, Katsina.

The turbaning ceremony is taking place in the President’s home town, Daura today.

Accompanying the Senate President are Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, Senator Bello Mandiya and Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf.

